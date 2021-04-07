2 children killed, 3 injured in landsliding

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) ::Two children were killed and three others, including a woman, were seriously injured in a landslide in Khar Tehsil of Bajaur District here on Wednesday, In-charge Rescue 1122 in Bajaur confirmed the incident.

District in-charge Rescue 1122 Bajaur Amjad Khan told APP on Wednesday that the incident took place in Rashkai Agar area of Khar Tehsil. According to Amjad Khan, the accident took place when the men were digging there.

He said that two children were killed on the spot while three children including a woman were seriously injured in the accident.

As soon as the incident was reported, the rescue and disaster team of Rescue 1122, police and locals rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

The injured were rushed to Khar District Headquarters Hospital after medical aid. Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner Zameen Khan Mohmand along with other officials of the administration visited the houses of the victims and expressed condolences with the bereaved family over the incident.