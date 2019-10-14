2 children killed, 3 injured in road crash

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Two children were killed and three were critical injured in a road crash near Zafarnagar, Jhang on Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred due to over speeding. The driver of tractor trolley lost control on the steering and hit the children.

As a result, two children were died on the spot and three injured were shifted nearby hospital.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.