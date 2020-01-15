2 children killed, two others injured due to land sliding in Astore

2 children were killed while 2 others were injured due to land sliding in district Astore of Gilgit Baltistan

Astore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th January, 2020) 2 children were killed while 2 others were injured due to land sliding in district Astore of Gilgit Baltistan.According to media reports, incident of land sliding in a house occurred in Qamri Thala, area of Astore where 2 children were killed while two other persons were injured.Meanwhile in Ghazar, land sliding is continued after snowfall stops.Spokesperson Gilgit Baltistan claimed that 100 years record of heavy snow fall has been broken down.

Similarly tunnel from Lowari Chitral has been closed due to land sliding where the work to remove clogged snow on roads has been started.Provision of electricity to Murree is also suspended since the 2 days after wire broke down.Ground contacts have been disconnected of all upper districts of Gilgit-Baltistan including Astore, Ghazar, Diamir, and Hunza Nagar.Karakorum highway Gilgit Rawalpindi Section and Gilgit Skardu Highway is also closed.Hundreds of people trapped in houses due to 5 to 6 foot heavy snowfall.