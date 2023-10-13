Open Menu

2 Children Suffer Burn Injuries After Electric Shock From High-voltage Line

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2023 | 10:39 PM

Two children suffered severe burns injuries after receiving an electric shock from a high-voltage 132 KV transmission line in the vicinity of Ali Abad near Hala Naka area of Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Two children suffered severe burns injuries after receiving an electric shock from a high-voltage 132 KV transmission line in the vicinity of Ali Abad near Hala Naka area of Hyderabad.

According to details, two children Akbar Mashori and Aini Mashori were playing on the roof of their house when they accidentally came into contact with the high-tension wires of HESCO's 132KV high-power transmission line, as a result, they received severe burns and were rushed to the burns ward of civil hospital in critical condition where they received medical treatment.

Upon receiving information about the incident, HESCO authorities arrived at the scene to assess the situation. HESCO's spokesperson said that beneath the high-voltage 132KV transmission lines, people have constructed illegal residences, posing a grave danger. He informed relevant authorities and occupants have been made aware of this unlawful and highly perilous situation but despite this, construction activities continue.

However, HESCO authorities have informed the local administration and other relevant agencies in writing and a formal complaint has been filed against illegal construction.

