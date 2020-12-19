2 Chinese companies, RUDA sign MoUs for investment in projects

Two Chinese companies and the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) Saturday signed the memorandums of understanding (MoUs) for multi-billion dollar investment in the project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ):Two Chinese companies and the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) Saturday signed the memorandums of understanding (MoUs) for multi-billion dollar investment in the project.

Briefing the media about the details, SM Imran, a spokesperson for RUDA, said that international investors and companies had expressed interest in the initiative, which had been declared as the national project by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that the companies signing the MoUs included China Road and Bridging Company (CRBC), a member company of 4C conglomerate from China, and Gezhouba Group Company Limited (CGGC), the largest hydropower developer company in Pakistan from China.

He said that separate delegations of both Chinese companies visited RUDA headquarters, where they were briefed on the importance and scale of the mega city endeavour by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rashid Aziz, along with his team.

He said that the CRBC signed an MoU for an investment of over $5 billion in the project. The company had already completed major infrastructure projects like Sukkur Bypass, Mansehra-Havelian-Thakot new expressway, Sukkur-Multan Motorway and many other projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Pakistan.

He said that Gezhouba Group Company Limited (CGGC) signed an MoU for firming up frame agreements for investment and executing development works in different zones of the city. The group is now in the final phase of planning time lines and to finalise investment package for the project in weeks as deadlines of the government are aggressive.

The CGGC are builders of Neelum-Jhelum power project and currently working on Pakistan major hydropower dams at Dasu and Mohmand.