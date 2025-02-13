2 Chqeue Dishonour Cases POs Nabbed
Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2025 | 10:09 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Thursday held two proclaimed offenders wanted in cheque dishonour cases.
According to a police spokesman, a case for dishonour of cheque was registered against the accused Haseeb by the Bani Police Station last year.
Similarly, the Sadiqabad Police lodged a similar case against the accused Mubeen in the year 2023.
Both the accused, who had been on the run since registration of the cases, were taken into custody today, the spokesman said.
