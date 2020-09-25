UrduPoint.com
2 Civilians, Including 8-year Boy, Injured In Indian Firing Along LOC

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 09:03 PM

Two civilians, including an 8-year old boy, were injured on Friday as Indian Army troops resorted to unprovoked firing at the Line of Control (LoC) in Baroh Sector targeting civil population

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Two civilians, including an 8-year old boy, were injured on Friday as Indian Army troops resorted to unprovoked firing at the Line of Control (LoC) in Baroh Sector targeting civil population.

It was 2,340th ceasefire violation by the Indian Army troops in 2020, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.

