2 civilians killed, 3 soldiers among 10 injured in suicide attack on army convoy in KP’s Bannu: ISPR

Rawalpindi: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27 November, 2023)

On 26 November 2023, a motorcycle borne suicide bomber, affiliated with Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group and later identified as an Afghan national, exploded himself on a security forces’ convoy in general area Bakka Khel, Bannu District.



Resultantly, 2x innocent civilians embraced Shahadat, while 7x civilians and 3x soldiers got injured.

Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.



Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave civilians and soldiers further strength our resolve.