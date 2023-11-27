Open Menu

2 Civilians Killed, 3 Soldiers Among 10 Injured In Suicide Attack On Army Convoy In KP’s Bannu: ISPR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 27, 2023 | 07:19 PM

2 civilians killed, 3 soldiers among 10 injured in suicide attack on army convoy in KP’s Bannu: ISPR

Rawalpindi: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27 November, 2023)
On 26 November 2023, a motorcycle borne suicide bomber, affiliated with Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group and later identified as an Afghan national, exploded himself on a security forces’ convoy in general area Bakka Khel, Bannu District.


Resultantly, 2x innocent civilians embraced Shahadat, while 7x civilians and 3x soldiers got injured.
Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.


Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave civilians and soldiers further strength our resolve.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Afghanistan Bannu Suicide November

Recent Stories

No substitute of mother’s milk for babies: Murta ..

No substitute of mother’s milk for babies: Murtaza Solangi

7 minutes ago
 Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar v ..

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar visit Chaman

7 minutes ago
 Medical student killing: Court grants interim bail ..

Medical student killing: Court grants interim bail to primary suspect

8 minutes ago
 "Charter of Democracy and Economy" needed to stren ..

"Charter of Democracy and Economy" needed to strengthen democracy in country: Ni ..

13 minutes ago
 Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin inaugurates School of ..

Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin inaugurates School of Law Building at KU

13 minutes ago
 Senate rejects proposal to amend Rule 185 of Rules ..

Senate rejects proposal to amend Rule 185 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of B ..

13 minutes ago
VEON wins award for crisis response

VEON wins award for crisis response

9 minutes ago
 Dananeer Mobeen faces professional setback over ad ..

Dananeer Mobeen faces professional setback over advocacy for Palestinian cause

32 minutes ago
 COAS meets Saudi counterpart, discuss bilateral re ..

COAS meets Saudi counterpart, discuss bilateral relations

34 minutes ago
 Cost-effective green energy vital to reduce enviro ..

Cost-effective green energy vital to reduce environmental degradation: Speakers

22 minutes ago
 Ministers attend central event of Baba Guru Nanak' ..

Ministers attend central event of Baba Guru Nanak's birth anniversary

22 minutes ago
 Court acquits Shah Nawaz in allegations to posses ..

Court acquits Shah Nawaz in allegations to possess illegal Kalashnikov

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan