2 Clinics Sealed Over Laws Violation

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

2 clinics sealed over laws violation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'in has sealed two clinics on charges of violation of the health laws.

A spokesman for Health Department said on Tuesday that a team inspected clinics, medical stores and private hospitals in various localities of Faisalabad and found al-Shifa Dental Clinic and Zaid Maternity Home & Hospital running without qualified doctors.

Therefore, the health officer sealed premises of these clinics and further action was under way.

Meanwhile, Deputy District Health Officer also got a case registered against the owner of Bhatti Medicare as it was sealed some time ago, but its owner violated the law by de-sealing it.

More Stories From Pakistan

