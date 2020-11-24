2 Clinics Sealed Over Laws Violation
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 05:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'in has sealed two clinics on charges of violation of the health laws.
A spokesman for Health Department said on Tuesday that a team inspected clinics, medical stores and private hospitals in various localities of Faisalabad and found al-Shifa Dental Clinic and Zaid Maternity Home & Hospital running without qualified doctors.
Therefore, the health officer sealed premises of these clinics and further action was under way.
Meanwhile, Deputy District Health Officer also got a case registered against the owner of Bhatti Medicare as it was sealed some time ago, but its owner violated the law by de-sealing it.