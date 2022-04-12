2 commissioners among 4 officers of BS-20 transferred

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Tuesday transferred and posted four officers of BS-20 including two commissioners with immediate effect.

A notification of establishment department issued here said that Commissioner Malakand division Swat, Syed Zaheer ul islam Shah has been transferred and posted as Secretary Local Government while Commissioner Bannu Shaukat Ali has replaced him as Commissioner Malakand division.

Similarly, Secretary information and Public Relations Arshad Khan has been transferred and posted as Commissioner Bannu division, while Secretary Local Government Shakeel Ahmad Mian relief from KP enabling him to join his new assignments as MD National Fertilizer Marketing Ltd Lahore under Industries and Production Division.