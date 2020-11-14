2 confirmed, 422 suspected cases of dengue in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Two new confirmed and 422 suspected cases of dengue virus were reported in the Punjab province during the last 24 hours.

According to the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Saturday, one confirmed case was reported in Lahore and another in Sargodha.

All suspected cases of dengue had been kept under surveillance and their tests were being conducted.

So far 198 cases of dengue had been confirmed from January this year in the province; however, 194 cases had been discharged after recovery and currently four patients are under treatment.

No death due to dengue was reported this year due to effective measures taken by the government.

The Punjab government was continuously working against dengue across the province and the anti-dengue staff recovered dengue larvae from 3,156 places during the last seven days.

The P&SHD urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.