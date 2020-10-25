UrduPoint.com
2 Confirmed, 518 Suspected Dengue Cases Reported In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 02:20 PM

2 confirmed, 518 suspected dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :-:Two new confirmed and 518 suspected cases of dengue virus were reported in the province during the last 24 hours.

Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department said here on Sunday that both confirmed cases of dengue virus were reported from Lahore who have been kept in surveillance and their tests are being conducted.

Since January to uptil now, 126 cases of dengue were reported in the province, however, 118 cases have been discharged after recovery and currently 8 patients of dengue virus were under treatment.

No death because of dengue was reported this year due to effective measures taken by the government.

The Punjab government was continuously working against dengue and the anti-dengue staff recovereddengue larvae from 6,218 places in the province during the last seven days.

The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.

