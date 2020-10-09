2 confirmed, 642 suspected dengue cases reported in Punjab

Two new confirmed and 642 suspected cases of dengue virus were reported in the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Two new confirmed and 642 suspected cases of dengue virus were reported in the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) report here on Friday, one confirmed case of dengue virus was reported in Multan and one in Rawalpindi.

All suspected cases of dengue were under surveillance and tests were being conducted.

So far 95 cases of dengue had been confirmed from January this year in the province; however, 85 cases have been discharged after recovery and currently 10 patients of dengue are under treatment.

No death due to dengue has been reported this year due to effective measures taken by the government.

The Punjab government is continuously working against dengue across the province and the anti-dengue staff recovered dengue larvae from 8,708 places during the last seven days.

The P&SHD urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.