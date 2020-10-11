2 confirmed, 683 suspected dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Two new confirmed and 683 suspected cases of dengue virus were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department said here on Sunday that both confirmed dengue cases were reported from Sargodha.

All suspected cases of dengue virus were kept in surveillance and their tests are being conducted.

From January to uptill now, as many as 100 dengue cases were confirmed in the province, of them 87 patients were discharged after recovery while 13 patients of dengue virus are under treatment.

No death was reported due to dengue virus this year owing to effective measures taken by the government.

The Punjab government was continuously working against dengue across the province and anti-dengue staff recovered dengue larvae from 8,986 places during the last seven days.

The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures andkeep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.