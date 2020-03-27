UrduPoint.com
2 Confirmed Positive For Coronavirus In AJK

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 10:40 PM

2 confirmed positive for coronavirus in AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) : Mar 27 (APP):Two persons on Friday were confirmed positive for the coronavirus in Azad jammu and Kashmir, who were under treatment at the Quarantine Centre Mirpur.

According to a report of AJK Health Department, the blood samples of total 83 suspects were sent to the National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad, which declared two of them positive and 57 negative for virus, while the results of 24 were still awaited.

The AJK authorities have set up isolation wards with full facilities at Ghulam Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences and C.M.H Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Div.

Head Quarter Hospitals at Mirpur and Rawalakot besides the D.H.Q Hospitals at Jhelum Valley, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Bhimber, Kotli and New City Mirpur District Health Officer Mirpur Dr Fida Hussain also confirmed that two suspects were tested positive for the coronavirus.

He said total 39 suspects were registered with the district health authorities till Friday. Out of them 32 were tested, with two confirmed positive and 24 negative, while the test results of the rest were awaited.

The two confirmed corona patients were under treatment at the quarantine centre in the local health facility, he added.

