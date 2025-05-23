Open Menu

2 Cops Among 3 Booked For Keeping Citizen In Wrongful Confinement

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2025 | 07:40 PM

2 cops among 3 booked for keeping citizen in wrongful confinement

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Three persons, including two cops of Islamabad and Rawalpindi Police, have been booked for keeping a citizen in wrongful confinement and demanding money for his release.

City Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani had ordered registration of the case against the accused on the complaint of the citizen, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said on Friday.

He said the Rawalpindi Police officer had been suspended and departmental action had also been initiated against him.

The Islamabad Police officer had been arrested, while raids were being conducted to nab the remaining accused, the spokesman said.

CPO Hamdani stated that abuse of authority or corruption by policemen could not be tolerated in any case. “Those who have links with criminal elements or commit and support crimes have no right to remain in the police department,” he added.

Recent Stories

Islamabad at “International Jazz Festival” at ..

Islamabad at “International Jazz Festival” at Silk Road Culture Center

2 minutes ago
 AFC celebrates 12th Grassroots Football Day with o ..

AFC celebrates 12th Grassroots Football Day with over 31,000 participants

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed honours Emirati runner Salem Al H ..

Nahyan bin Zayed honours Emirati runner Salem Al Hashemi

2 hours ago
 Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of P ..

Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of PKR 800 Billion+ via e-Pay Punj ..

3 hours ago
 ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Gen ..

ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Geneva on June 2

5 hours ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates

NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates

5 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliament ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliamentary delegation from India

5 hours ago
 23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper report ..

23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper reports issued by Dubai Chambers

5 hours ago
 Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as N ..

Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as New South Wales faces severe fl ..

6 hours ago
 Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for ..

Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for newly appointed ambassadors t ..

6 hours ago
 SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financi ..

SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financial Market Pioneers Programme

6 hours ago
 PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Lif ..

PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Life Endowment' campaign

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan