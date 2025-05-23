2 Cops Among 3 Booked For Keeping Citizen In Wrongful Confinement
Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2025 | 07:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Three persons, including two cops of Islamabad and Rawalpindi Police, have been booked for keeping a citizen in wrongful confinement and demanding money for his release.
City Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani had ordered registration of the case against the accused on the complaint of the citizen, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said on Friday.
He said the Rawalpindi Police officer had been suspended and departmental action had also been initiated against him.
The Islamabad Police officer had been arrested, while raids were being conducted to nab the remaining accused, the spokesman said.
CPO Hamdani stated that abuse of authority or corruption by policemen could not be tolerated in any case. “Those who have links with criminal elements or commit and support crimes have no right to remain in the police department,” he added.
