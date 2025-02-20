2 Cops Among 6 Booked Over Fraud In Recruitment Tests
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2025 | 07:00 PM
The police have registered two cases against six people including police constable and lady constable on the charge of fraudulent practices during physical test of police recruitment process
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The police have registered two cases against six people including police constable and lady constable on the charge of fraudulent practices during physical test of police recruitment process.
A police spokesman said here on Thursday that on the third day of the recruitment process for male and female constables, four female candidates including Sumbal, Amina, Aiman Javed and Tahreem Fatima were caught while attempting to deceive the authorities by using substitutes to complete the race test after failing to meet the required standard.
During investigation, it came into light that Lady Constable Tahseen Zahra and Constable Qasim facilitated the fraudulent act instead of ensuring transparency in the selection process as the both police officials had been assigned special duty to monitor the tests and maintain fairness but they were found aiding the malpractice.
Hence, legal and departmental action has been initiated against the two police personnel by registering two separate FIRs against the six accused at Millat Town police station.
The police authorities were committed to ensure transparency and merit-based recruitment by foiling the attempts of fraud and dealing the law violators with an iron, he added.
