2 cops arrested over criminal activities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Station House Officer (SHO) Sadar Inspector Waheed Shahid arrested two police constables over their alleged involvement in criminal activities.

A spokesman said on Sunday that the accused, in police uniform, snatched a motorcycle from a citizen and fled the scene.

The victim informed the area police and SHO Sadar Inspector Waheed Shahid chased and arrested them.

The accused were later on identified as police constables, who were deployed in the Police Lines.