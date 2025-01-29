Open Menu

2 Cops Arrested Over Motorcycle Thefts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2025 | 09:11 PM

Gulberg police have arrested two police officials on charge of their involvement in motorcycle theft incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Gulberg police have arrested two police officials on charge of their involvement in motorcycle theft incidents.

A police spokesman said here on Wednesday that the police conducted a raid and arrested two police officials including Hasnain and Khalid from Jinnah Colony gates as they were involved in a number of motorcycle theft cases.

The accused used police uniform while stealing motorcycles and accused Khalid was alone involved in 50 cases whereas the police recovered a number of bikes from the possession of Hasnain. Both accused were locked behind bars while further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.

