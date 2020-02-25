UrduPoint.com
2 Cops Arrested With Drugs In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 08:26 PM

Jhang Bazaar police arrested two constables on charge of drug-trafficking on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Jhang Bazaar police arrested two constables on charge of drug-trafficking on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said that Sub-Inspector (SI) Abdul Majid conducted a raid in Baowala and held a police constable Maratab and his abettor constable Arshad trafficking drugs.

The police also recovered 1.066-kg charas from them and sent them behind the bars.

