2 Cops Arrested With Drugs In Faisalabad
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 08:26 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Jhang Bazaar police arrested two constables on charge of drug-trafficking on Tuesday.
A police spokesman said that Sub-Inspector (SI) Abdul Majid conducted a raid in Baowala and held a police constable Maratab and his abettor constable Arshad trafficking drugs.
The police also recovered 1.066-kg charas from them and sent them behind the bars.