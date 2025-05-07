2 cops hurt, 6 POs arrested after crossfire in Waris Khan area

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Two policemen were injured and six alleged proclaimed offenders, two of them in an injured condition, arrested after an exchange of fire in the area of Waris Khan Police Station on Wednesday.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, a Waris Khan Police team conducted a raid in the area to arrest criminals wanted in serious cases. The accused opened fire on the police, injuring Constable Adnan Mehboob. Constable Tauseef, however, got wounded while overpowering the accused.

After the crossfire, the police managed to nab six accused, including two injured.

Senior police officers reached the spot on receiving information about the incident.

The injured were shifted to the hospital, while the police launched a search operation in the area to arrest the absconding ones.

The arrested suspects were wanted in several cases of attempted murder, weapons and drugs registered at different police stations, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani congratulated the Waris Khan Police team for arresting the accused despite their firing.