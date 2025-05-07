Open Menu

2 Cops Hurt, 6 POs Arrested After Crossfire In Waris Khan Area

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2025 | 05:50 PM

2 cops hurt, 6 POs arrested after crossfire in Waris Khan area

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Two policemen were injured and six alleged proclaimed offenders, two of them in an injured condition, arrested after an exchange of fire in the area of Waris Khan Police Station on Wednesday.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, a Waris Khan Police team conducted a raid in the area to arrest criminals wanted in serious cases. The accused opened fire on the police, injuring Constable Adnan Mehboob. Constable Tauseef, however, got wounded while overpowering the accused.

After the crossfire, the police managed to nab six accused, including two injured.

Senior police officers reached the spot on receiving information about the incident.

The injured were shifted to the hospital, while the police launched a search operation in the area to arrest the absconding ones.

The arrested suspects were wanted in several cases of attempted murder, weapons and drugs registered at different police stations, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani congratulated the Waris Khan Police team for arresting the accused despite their firing.

Recent Stories

The Entire Pakistani Nation Stands by Its Armed Fo ..

The Entire Pakistani Nation Stands by Its Armed Forces, PITB Chairman Faisal You ..

4 minutes ago
 EcoStar launches Prince Series ACs featuring genui ..

EcoStar launches Prince Series ACs featuring genuine T3 technology

25 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by ..

Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif

18 hours ago
 District administration reviews April polio campai ..

District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..

18 hours ago
Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 mi ..

Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million

18 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USP ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..

18 hours ago
 Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: A ..

Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam

18 hours ago
 Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day off ..

Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..

18 hours ago
 BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-fre ..

BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food

18 hours ago
 National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqe ..

National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan