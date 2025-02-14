2 cops injured in firing by double murder accused in Chauntra

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Two policemen were injured, one of them seriously, when a double murder accused opened fire on a police team in the area of Chauntra Police Station on Friday.

According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the police on a tip-off conducted a raid to arrest accused Farooq and Azam, who had been absconding after committing the double murder in 2011.

The accused started firing at the police injuring Elite Commando ASI Muhammad Sohail seriously and Constable Shahbaz Riaz.

A heavy contingent of police was later called in. A search operation was underway in the area to arrest the accused.

The injured cops were shifted to a hospital.