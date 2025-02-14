Open Menu

2 Cops Injured In Firing By Double Murder Accused In Chauntra

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2025 | 05:50 PM

2 cops injured in firing by double murder accused in Chauntra

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Two policemen were injured, one of them seriously, when a double murder accused opened fire on a police team in the area of Chauntra Police Station on Friday.

According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the police on a tip-off conducted a raid to arrest accused Farooq and Azam, who had been absconding after committing the double murder in 2011.

The accused started firing at the police injuring Elite Commando ASI Muhammad Sohail seriously and Constable Shahbaz Riaz.

A heavy contingent of police was later called in. A search operation was underway in the area to arrest the accused.

The injured cops were shifted to a hospital.

Recent Stories

Julphar reports net profit of AED40.5 million in 2 ..

Julphar reports net profit of AED40.5 million in 2024

26 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways to launch flights to Sochi

Etihad Airways to launch flights to Sochi

26 minutes ago
 More than 120 armed conflicts rage across globe: I ..

More than 120 armed conflicts rage across globe: ICRC

41 minutes ago
 Tawazun Council strengthens strategic partnerships ..

Tawazun Council strengthens strategic partnerships, showcases initiatives at IDE ..

41 minutes ago
 RAKEZ offers business solutions to global F&B stak ..

RAKEZ offers business solutions to global F&B stakeholders at Gulfood 2025

2 hours ago
 Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s video with Actress Meera ..

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s video with Actress Meera goes viral

2 hours ago
Empower reports AED3.3 billion in revenues in 2024

Empower reports AED3.3 billion in revenues in 2024

2 hours ago
 Tri-nation series: Pakistan lose three wickets at ..

Tri-nation series: Pakistan lose three wickets at 54 runs in final clash with Ne ..

3 hours ago
 World Governments Summit to hold next edition from ..

World Governments Summit to hold next edition from 3-5 February 2026

3 hours ago
 Etihad Rail announces winners of Global Rail Innov ..

Etihad Rail announces winners of Global Rail Innovation Award

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Mobility, Japan Cooperation Centre to d ..

Abu Dhabi Mobility, Japan Cooperation Centre to develop smart transport solutio ..

3 hours ago
 Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organi ..

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organises forum on ‘Diversity and ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan