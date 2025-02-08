Open Menu

2 Cops Martyred In Attack On Bannu Police Check Post

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2025 | 01:00 PM

2 cops martyred in attack on Bannu police check post

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) At least two police officers were martyred and another was injured during a violent attack by armed assailants on the Fateh Khel police checkpoint in Bannu on Saturday.

According to details, the incident occurred when the attackers opened fire using heavy weapons, prompting a swift response from the police that forced the assailants to flee, private news channels reported.

The deceased officers have been identified as Constables Rahimullah and Ziaullah.

The law enforcement agencies initiated a search operation to locate and apprehend the fleeing assailants.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the attack and paid tribute to the fallen officers, emphasizing the critical role the police play in combating terrorism.

