2 Cops Of Islamabad Capital Territory Police Injured By Unidentified Outlaws

Thu 23rd December 2021

Two cops of Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) were injured in firing incident during snap checking, when suspicious bike riders were intercepted by an eagle squad in the limits of Sihala Police Station

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Two cops of Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) were injured in firing incident during snap checking, when suspicious bike riders were intercepted by an eagle squad in the limits of Sihala Police Station.

However the injured police officials' condition was out of danger, said a police Spokesperson on Thursday.

The spokesperson said that the wounded policemen namely, Zakar and Yasir were immediately shifted to the Army Foundation hospital and Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

He said that after receiving the report of the incident, Inspector General (IG) Police Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younis along with other senior officers rushed to the spot.

An FIR under sections 324 /186/392/353 PPC /7ATA has been registered and further investigation was started.

The IG also visited Fauji Foundation and PIMS Hospitals and assured them for provision of best medical facilities.

The IG directed the investigation team to use all available means including modern technology to arrest the culprits involved in the incident and bring them to justice.

