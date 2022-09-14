UrduPoint.com

2 Cops Punished For Backing Drug-pusher

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2022 | 06:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :A police sub-inspector was retired from service while a head-constable was dismissed for providing protection to a drug-peddler, here on Wednesday.

City Police Officer Umar Saeed Malik, issued orders of forced retirement of SI Muhammad Khalid and dismissal of head constable Nasir Hayyat, in the light of an inquiry report.

These policemen were charged with backing notorious drug-dealer Muhammad Gulfam alias Gullu, who had been challaned in 25 cases.

The inquiry report said Muhammad Khalid had been getting Rs 20,000 monthly bribe from the drug-pusher, while Nasir Hayyat was found involved in supporting the criminal.

