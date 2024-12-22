Open Menu

2 Cops Suspended Over Abuse Of Powers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2024 | 07:50 PM

2 cops suspended over abuse of powers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil has suspended two police officers on charge of abuse of powers.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that the CPO had received complaints against SHO Batala Colony Inspector Abdul Jabbar and Sub Inspector Taufail Ahmad and orders SP Iqbal division to probe into the matter.

The inquiry officer however proved both police officers guilty of abuse of powers. Therefore, the CPO suspended Inspector Abdul Jabbar and Sub Inspector Taufail Ahmad while further departmental action was under progress, he added.

Related Topics

Police Progress Sunday

Recent Stories

1 Billion Followers Summit shortlists 10 candidate ..

1 Billion Followers Summit shortlists 10 candidates for its largest, most valuab ..

37 minutes ago
 Ajman Tourism unveils two Emirati-crafted tourism ..

Ajman Tourism unveils two Emirati-crafted tourism experiences

1 hour ago
 'Economic Content Creators’ programme caps first ..

'Economic Content Creators’ programme caps first week

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Department of Human Resources announces Ne ..

Sharjah Department of Human Resources announces New Year's holiday

3 hours ago
 UAE Juniors Team wins silver at Juniors Asian Pade ..

UAE Juniors Team wins silver at Juniors Asian Padel Championship

4 hours ago
 RTA opens key bridge connecting Hessa Street to Al ..

RTA opens key bridge connecting Hessa Street to Al Khail Road

4 hours ago
DEWA SAT-1 sends 2,690 MB of data related to its w ..

DEWA SAT-1 sends 2,690 MB of data related to its work to ground station

4 hours ago
 SEWA begins work on 3rd list of home rationalisati ..

SEWA begins work on 3rd list of home rationalisation project

4 hours ago
 UAE hosts major global sporting events in December

UAE hosts major global sporting events in December

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council approves 2025 budget

Sharjah Consultative Council approves 2025 budget

5 hours ago
 Emirati women set historic milestones in 2024

Emirati women set historic milestones in 2024

7 hours ago
 Japanese anime industry sales top 3 trillion yen f ..

Japanese anime industry sales top 3 trillion yen for 1st time

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan