2 Cops Suspended Over Abuse Of Powers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2024 | 07:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil has suspended two police officers on charge of abuse of powers.
A police spokesman said here on Sunday that the CPO had received complaints against SHO Batala Colony Inspector Abdul Jabbar and Sub Inspector Taufail Ahmad and orders SP Iqbal division to probe into the matter.
The inquiry officer however proved both police officers guilty of abuse of powers. Therefore, the CPO suspended Inspector Abdul Jabbar and Sub Inspector Taufail Ahmad while further departmental action was under progress, he added.
Recent Stories
1 Billion Followers Summit shortlists 10 candidates for its largest, most valuab ..
Ajman Tourism unveils two Emirati-crafted tourism experiences
'Economic Content Creators’ programme caps first week
Sharjah Department of Human Resources announces New Year's holiday
UAE Juniors Team wins silver at Juniors Asian Padel Championship
RTA opens key bridge connecting Hessa Street to Al Khail Road
DEWA SAT-1 sends 2,690 MB of data related to its work to ground station
SEWA begins work on 3rd list of home rationalisation project
UAE hosts major global sporting events in December
Sharjah Consultative Council approves 2025 budget
Emirati women set historic milestones in 2024
Japanese anime industry sales top 3 trillion yen for 1st time
More Stories From Pakistan
-
04 drug peddlers held during operation2 minutes ago
-
Security beefed up for Christmas, New Year night2 minutes ago
-
2 cops suspended over abuse of powers3 minutes ago
-
Six held on violation of tenancy law12 minutes ago
-
Schools asked to set up Environmental Societies till Jan 3112 minutes ago
-
NPC organises free health fair for journalists13 minutes ago
-
Inflation rate at lowest level in six years: Bilal Kayani23 minutes ago
-
Proclaimed offender arrested during successful operation33 minutes ago
-
Martyrs’ sacrifices to never be forgotten: COAS Gen Asim Munir42 minutes ago
-
Sepoy Tayyab Ali laid to rest with full military honours in Haripur42 minutes ago
-
Best performing LESCO officers honoured42 minutes ago
-
Four incidents of fire reported during 8 hours52 minutes ago