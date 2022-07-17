2 cops suspended over election duty negligence

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Two policemen were suspended over negligence in election duty at a polling station in PP-97, Chak Jhumra, on Sunday.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, during his visit to the polling station at Chak No 188-RB, Nulewala, observed that two police officials were using cell-phones during duty.

He immediately suspended both including ASI Mubashar and Constable Arasalan.