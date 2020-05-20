2 corona patients treated with plasma therapy recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Two coronavirus patients, treated with plasma therapy Tuesday recovered and discharged from the Civil Hospital Hyderabad.

According to the report, 53-year-old man from Sanghar district and 64-year-old woman from Naushahro Feroze district have been recovered after successful completion of plasma therapy.

Both the patients were in critical condition after which they put on ventilator. The plasma therapy was administered after families of both the patients volunteered on their behalf, hospital officials said.

Plasma therapy or passive immunization, is an experimental therapy that treats COVID-19 patients using plasma, donated by those who once had the illness but transfused from it. Plasma is collected from their blood samples and then transfused to those who have tested positive for the virus.

According to the sources, two more patients have been administered with plasma bringing the total number of patients to six. The recovered patients were presented flowers bouquet by the staff before discharging from the hospital.