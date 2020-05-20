UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 Corona Patients Treated With Plasma Therapy Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 01:40 AM

2 corona patients treated with plasma therapy recovered

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Two coronavirus patients, treated with plasma therapy Tuesday recovered and discharged from the Civil Hospital Hyderabad.

According to the report, 53-year-old man from Sanghar district and 64-year-old woman from Naushahro Feroze district have been recovered after successful completion of plasma therapy.

Both the patients were in critical condition after which they put on ventilator. The plasma therapy was administered after families of both the patients volunteered on their behalf, hospital officials said.

Plasma therapy or passive immunization, is an experimental therapy that treats COVID-19 patients using plasma, donated by those who once had the illness but transfused from it. Plasma is collected from their blood samples and then transfused to those who have tested positive for the virus.

According to the sources, two more patients have been administered with plasma bringing the total number of patients to six. The recovered patients were presented flowers bouquet by the staff before discharging from the hospital.

Related Topics

Hyderabad Man Sanghar Women From Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed orders AED5.5 bn in housing pack ..

12 minutes ago

ADAFSA continues efforts to develop Emirati bee sp ..

57 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed calls on Dubai media organisati ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,509 new COVID-19 cases, 9 m ..

1 hour ago

Small Children May Need Masks Amid Threat of COVID ..

28 minutes ago

Lebanon Extends State of Emergency Until June 7 - ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.