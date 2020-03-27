UrduPoint.com
2 Coronavirus Suspects Admitted To Hospital

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 11:45 PM

Two more suspected coronavirus patients were admitted to the isolation ward of a local hospital here on Friday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Two more suspected coronavirus patients were admitted to the isolation ward of a local hospital here on Friday.

According to senior officials of Sialkot Health Department, one of the suspects was 78 years old, who returned from Iran 10 days ago and the other was 46, who came back from Paris (France) a week ago, and did not get themselves tested for the coronavirus.

The two were admitted to the hospital and their tests were under way currently, officials said.

