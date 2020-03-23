UrduPoint.com
2 Coronavirus Suspects Discharged After Tested Negative

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 12:00 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Two coronavirus suspects admitted in isolation ward of Civil Hospital Hyderabad on Sunday discharged from the ward after tested negative.

According to Dr Naeem, in-charge of COVID-19 isolation ward, both patients were admitted on suspicion of having coronavirus but they had been discharged from the ward after their tests found negative.

Talking to APP, Dr Naeem informed that there was not a single case of positive corona patient admitted in the isolation ward so far.

A woman, the only confirmed coronavirus patient, last week discharged from COVID-19 ward after complete recovery.

