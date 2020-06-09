2 COVID-19 victims buried

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :The rescuers Tuesday buried two more coronavirus victims -- Nasreen Bibi and Sughra Bibi -- in local graveyards here.

Senior officials of the Sialkot Health Department said that the victims remained under treatment at Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot and Corona Field Hospital Sialkot for about two weeks.