Open Menu

2 Criminal Gangs Busted, 7 Motorcycles Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2025 | 07:10 PM

2 criminal gangs busted, 7 motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Friday busted two gangs of criminals involved in street crimes, including bike lifters, and recovered seven stolen motorcycles and other valuables from them.

According to the police spokesman, the Mandra Police nabbed three suspects involved in street crime incidents.

Besides recovering two stolen motorcycles, an amount of Rs 70,000 and mobile phones snatched from citizens along with weapons were recovered from them.

Similarly, the New Town Police also arrested a gang of two accused involved in motorcycle theft incidents.

Five stolen motorcycles were recovered from their possession, the spokesman said.

Recent Stories

IIOJK former CM Mehbooba Mufti appeals to Pakistan ..

IIOJK former CM Mehbooba Mufti appeals to Pakistan, India to end hostilities

6 minutes ago
 Australian cricketers to seek exit from IPL amid P ..

Australian cricketers to seek exit from IPL amid Pakistan-India tensions

11 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia's FM Adel al-Jubeir arrives in Islama ..

Saudi Arabia's FM Adel al-Jubeir arrives in Islamabad for official visit

20 minutes ago
 Inauguration mass for newly elected Pope Leo XIV o ..

Inauguration mass for newly elected Pope Leo XIV on May 18

29 minutes ago
 24-karat gold drops by Rs1,800 per tola in Pakista ..

24-karat gold drops by Rs1,800 per tola in Pakistan

40 minutes ago
 Apple all set to introduce a new device

Apple all set to introduce a new device

48 minutes ago
Pakistan demands India be held accountable for its ..

Pakistan demands India be held accountable for its crimes

55 minutes ago
 India cannot be allowed to become judge, jury and ..

India cannot be allowed to become judge, jury and executioner: ISPR DG

1 hour ago
 May 7 dogfight declared world’s largest aerial b ..

May 7 dogfight declared world’s largest aerial battle as Pakistan dominates In ..

6 hours ago
 HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid P ..

HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid Pakistan, India tensions

6 hours ago
 IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalat ..

IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalating Pakistan, India tensions

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2025

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan