2 Criminals Arrested In Injured Condition

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2024 | 12:10 AM

2 criminals arrested in injured condition

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Larkana Police arrested two criminals in injured condition on Wednesday and recovered weapons in an alleged encounter.

According to SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso, the incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Waleed Police Station. During a routine patrol, police officers confronted the criminals who were reportedly intending to commit a crime.

The police arrested the suspects and recovered weapons from their possession.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Zahid Khokhar, a resident of Mirokhan Taluka, and Walidad Gabar, from Safdar Khokhar village in Ratodero. Both were transported to a local hospital where they received medical treatment.

SSP Khoso further stated that additional criminals who escaped the scene have been identified and to be arrested soon.

