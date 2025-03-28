2 Criminals Gangs Busted, 12 Motorcycles Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2025 | 03:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Friday busted two gangs of criminals involved in street crime and bike lifting and recovered 12 stolen motorcycles from them.
According to the police spokesman, the Saddar Beroni Police arrested the two-member gang recovering nine stolen motorcycles and weapons from them.
The arrested accused were identified as Shahzeb and Jamil.
Similarly, the Bani Police also nabbed a three-member gang involved in robbery and motorcycle theft.
Besides weapons, three stolen motorcycles and Rs 9,500 were recovered from the accused identified as Arsalan, Afzal and Nadeem.
During initial investigations, the accused had confessed their involvement in many theft incidents. They would be sent to jail for an identification parade.
Recent Stories
LHC CJ Aalia Neelum launches health insurance facility for its Judges
The Ultimate AI Experience is Here – Unveiling Infinix NOTE 50 Series with Fre ..
TRENDS insight explores role of AI in global conflict resolution
Strong 7.7 earthquake hits Myanmar with damages reported in Thailand
Court grans bail to Journalist Waheed Murad picked from his Islamabad residence
Rabdan Academy enhances security, innovation in Abu Dhabi through pioneering res ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG seals victory in Italy, Catalunya
National T20 Cup 2024-25: Lahore Blues beat Peshawar to lift trophy
Jumma-tul-Wida is being observed today
UAE Embassy in Argentina organises Iftar Initiative
AIM Congress 2025 to spotlight AI’s role in business, society, innovation
Abu Dhabi’s GDP grows by 3.8% in 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Taraweeh, Khatm-ul-Quran held at IUB6 minutes ago
-
2 criminals gangs busted, 12 motorcycles recovered6 minutes ago
-
Blessed Friday observed in Lodhran6 minutes ago
-
Residents urged to avoid aerial firing on ‘Chand Raat’6 minutes ago
-
Taxila Police nab two brothers’ killer6 minutes ago
-
Traffic Police implements plan to Improve traffic flow in city6 minutes ago
-
Thousands return home for Eid celebrations amid joy and fanfare6 minutes ago
-
From Lahore to Quetta: Chandni Chowk Food Street turns into a national culinary hub6 minutes ago
-
SCCI for pragmatic measures for revival of sick, closed industries in KP6 minutes ago
-
Health units' performance, facilities reviewed16 minutes ago
-
LHC CJ Aalia Neelum launches health insurance facility for its Judges23 minutes ago
-
Jumatul Wida celebrated with great religious enthusiasm in KP26 minutes ago