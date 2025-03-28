2 criminals gangs busted, 12 motorcycles recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Friday busted two gangs of criminals involved in street crime and bike lifting and recovered 12 stolen motorcycles from them.

According to the police spokesman, the Saddar Beroni Police arrested the two-member gang recovering nine stolen motorcycles and weapons from them.

The arrested accused were identified as Shahzeb and Jamil.

Similarly, the Bani Police also nabbed a three-member gang involved in robbery and motorcycle theft.

Besides weapons, three stolen motorcycles and Rs 9,500 were recovered from the accused identified as Arsalan, Afzal and Nadeem.

During initial investigations, the accused had confessed their involvement in many theft incidents. They would be sent to jail for an identification parade.