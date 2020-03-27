2 'criminals' killed in Jalalpur Bhattian police encounter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

JALALPUR BHATTIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) : Two alleged robbers were killed in police encounter late Thursday night, according to Jalalpur Bhattian police station in-charge.

The Pindi Bhattian police force had set up pickets at Kassisey and Jalalpur Bhattian towns after receiving a call on 15 that four armed men had snatched a motorbike, cash and documents from one Javed.

During checking of suspected persons, the police came across the alleged dacoits, who opened fire on the policemen when they were signalled to stop at fled the scene.

The police party started chasing the alleged criminals. Meanwhile, a heavy contingent of police, along with Elite force commandos, joined the chasing team. The second encounter took place near village Nisowal, in which two of the alleged criminals were injured in firing by their accomplices.

They were arrested by the police and shifted to Hafizabad trauma centre, while others managed to escape.

The injured later succumbed to their injuries at the trauma centre,and were identified as Zohaib and Hamid. Police said the deceased were wanted to police in almost 20 cases including rape and murder of two young boys in Jalalpur Bhattian.

Motorbike, cash and documents were recovered from the crime scene.

During the chase, the jeep of SHO Pindi Bhattian Ahad Hussain skidded off the road and was damaged badly.

Various police parties under SHO Sadar Pindi Bhattian, SHO Jalalpur Bhattian, SHO Sukheki, SHO Kassisey,and in-charge CIA took part in the operation against the alleged dacoits.