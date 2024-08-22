Open Menu

2 Dacoits Among 3 Criminals Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2024 | 05:30 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested three alleged criminals including two dacoits during a special crackdown in last 24 hours.

In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Husnain Haider, the police launched a crackdown on criminals and arrested two dacoits -- Ajmal Patafi and Adnan -- wanted to Qureshi police station in different cases of dacoity.

The police recovered looted Rs 250,000 in cash and illegal weapons from them, while further investigation was under way.

Meanwhile, Shehr Sultan police arrested a drug-peddler Abdul Jabbar and recovered 1.900-kg hashish from his possession. Separate cases were registered against the criminals with the police stations concerned, sources added.

