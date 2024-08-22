2 Dacoits Among 3 Criminals Arrested
Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2024 | 05:30 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested three alleged criminals including two dacoits during a special crackdown in last 24 hours.
In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Husnain Haider, the police launched a crackdown on criminals and arrested two dacoits -- Ajmal Patafi and Adnan -- wanted to Qureshi police station in different cases of dacoity.
The police recovered looted Rs 250,000 in cash and illegal weapons from them, while further investigation was under way.
Meanwhile, Shehr Sultan police arrested a drug-peddler Abdul Jabbar and recovered 1.900-kg hashish from his possession. Separate cases were registered against the criminals with the police stations concerned, sources added.
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From Pakistan
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in Iran bus accid ..6 hours ago
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in bus accident7 hours ago
-
Cowardly attacks can't weaken determination, courage of police officers: IG Punjab7 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Germany have long history of cordial bilateral relations: CM Maryam7 hours ago
-
Federal education ministry survey team assessing needs of Daanish school in GB7 hours ago
-
DC chairs weekly performance meeting of ACs, Magistrates & Food Authority7 hours ago
-
No rift with PPP, discussion held with Bilawal on relief measures: Afzal7 hours ago
-
Pakistan Armed Forces' tri services team won five medals at 4th CISM7 hours ago
-
Healthy reforms in every field benefitting common man: AJK Minister7 hours ago
-
IHC slams slow progress in PTI leader's missing brothers case7 hours ago
-
Government is determined to produce quality, skilled manpower in AJK: Div. Commissioner7 hours ago
-
PML-N working towards economic stability: Irfan Siddiqui7 hours ago