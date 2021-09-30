2 dacoits arrested, 10 motorcycles recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :The police have arrested two dacoits and recovered 10 motorcycles and other items from them.

A police spokesman said on Thursday that ASI Rizwan, in-charge police post Nisar Colony of Samanabad police station, on a tip-off conducted a raid, arrested 2 dacoits and recovered 10 motorcycles, cash, illegal weapons and other items from them.