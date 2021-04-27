2 dacoits arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Mansoorabad police have arrested two dacoits and recovered illegal weapons from them.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that a police team, headed by ASI Adil Gulfam, conducted a raid late in the night on Monday and nabbed two dacoits from Mehndi Mohallah Phattak at Jhumra Road.

The police recovered illegal weapons and other items from them. The accused were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.