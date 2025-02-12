Open Menu

2 'dacoits' Arrested

Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2025 | 06:40 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The patrolling police at Head Muhammad Wala arrested two dacoits, involved in a robbery on a Mazda truck, traveling from Jhang to Multan.

The suspects, identified as Ali Raza and Javed Hussain, from Muzaffargarh, were arrested near Jam Wala during a late-night operation.

They were traveling in an APV vehicle with registration number LW-P 650. They were handed over to the Saddar Muzaffargarh Police Station for further legal action.

