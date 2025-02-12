2 'dacoits' Arrested
Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2025 | 06:40 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The patrolling police at Head Muhammad Wala arrested two dacoits, involved in a robbery on a Mazda truck, traveling from Jhang to Multan.
The suspects, identified as Ali Raza and Javed Hussain, from Muzaffargarh, were arrested near Jam Wala during a late-night operation.
They were traveling in an APV vehicle with registration number LW-P 650. They were handed over to the Saddar Muzaffargarh Police Station for further legal action.
Recent Stories
Sierra Leone’s Chief Minister: “We look forward to broader partnership with ..
UAE President receives written message from Lebanese President
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Starbucks Chairman
Bolivia banks on its largest lithium reserves to attract FDI: Energy Minister
AquaChemie Global Chemicals opens AED 90mn advanced facility in KEZAD
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Minister of Treasury of Türkiye
Minister of Economy: 5 to 6% expected growth of UAE national economy in 2025
Airbus Executive: Global aviation sector recovering, UAE key hub for growth, man ..
At least 200 people fall ill after eating unhealthy food at Lahore wedding cer ..
President of Seychelles: New projects with UAE on horizon
Internet speed will be improved in Pakistan by mid-2025
Imran Khan orders to expel Sher Afzal Marwat from PTI
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Resolving public grievances police top priority; says IGP6 minutes ago
-
2 'dacoits' arrested6 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police arrest 23 criminals, Seize Drugs & illegal weapons6 minutes ago
-
Man dies while cleaning pistol15 minutes ago
-
DC Safiullah Gondal made surprise visit to Government Elementary School Bihar Colony15 minutes ago
-
CUST student delegation visits Islamabad police operations division15 minutes ago
-
GCWUF convocation on Feb 2116 minutes ago
-
A condolence meeting of Human Rights and Welfare Council Registered held16 minutes ago
-
Spring tree plantation drive launched at Margalla Hills National Park16 minutes ago
-
RPO holds open court25 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against adulteration of milk, meat and basic food underway25 minutes ago
-
Two arrested with over 2kg heroin26 minutes ago