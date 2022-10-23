2 dacoits arrested, 3 escape

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Sadar Jaranwala police have arrested two alleged dacoits along with weapons while their three accomplices managed to escape from the scene.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that a police team conducted a raid and arrested Adeel and Arsalan, who were wanted to police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

However, three alleged dacoits managed to escape from the scene.

The police recovered weapons, looted cash and other items from the arrested dacoits, spokesman added.