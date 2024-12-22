Open Menu

2 Dacoits Arrested, 3 Escape After Police Encounter

Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2024 | 08:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) The police arrested two dacoits, while their three accomplices managed to escape after an encounter in the area of City Jaranwala police station.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that five bandits were on their looting spree late Saturday night near Ravi Milk Plant on Lahore Road when the police received information. The police rushed to the spot and directed the outlaws to surrender, but they opened fire and fled towards Syed Wala Link Road.

The police chased them and exchange of firing occurred.

During this encounter, two outlaws received injuries due to the bullets fired by their own accomplices and fell down on the ground whereas their three accomplices managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

The police arrested the injured criminals who were later on identified as Ali Haidar and Faizan. They were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases while a special team was constituted to trace whereabouts of the escapees and arrest thereof, he added.

