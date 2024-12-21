Open Menu

2 Dacoits Arrested, 4 Motorcycles Recovered

Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2024 | 08:50 PM

2 dacoits arrested, 4 motorcycles recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Saddar Jaranwala police have arrested two dacoits and recovered four looted motorcycles and other items from them.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that SHO Saddar Jaranwala Inspector Riazuddin during night patrolling witnessed two suspects riding on a motorcycle without number-plate.

The police with the help of travelers captured both the suspects and recovered illicit weapons, cash and mobile phones from their possession.

The accused were identified as Akram Harl and Imran Rasheed residents of Chak No.73-GB who were wanted to the police in 14 cases of dacoity, robbery, etc.

The police also recovered 4 looted motorcycles and other items from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Robbery Progress Jaranwala Saddar From

Recent Stories

Youth MMA Championship 9 concludes in Dubai

Youth MMA Championship 9 concludes in Dubai

38 minutes ago
 Fujairah Dressage Championship kicks off tomorrow

Fujairah Dressage Championship kicks off tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of South Afri ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of South Africa

2 hours ago
 PAKISTAN NAVY SHIPS VISITED KUWAIT AND IRAQ DURING ..

PAKISTAN NAVY SHIPS VISITED KUWAIT AND IRAQ DURING OVERSEAS DEPLOYMENT

2 hours ago
 Major breakthrough as govt accepts Ittehad Tanzeem ..

Major breakthrough as govt accepts Ittehad Tanzeemat-e-Madaris’ demands

2 hours ago
 US official’s alleged threat perception from Pak ..

US official’s alleged threat perception from Pakistan’s missile capabilities ..

3 hours ago
ICC Champions Trophy 2025’s possible schedule co ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025’s possible schedule comes to limelight

3 hours ago
 Al Dhafra Book Festival concludes its 5th edition

Al Dhafra Book Festival concludes its 5th edition

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' ..

Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' campaign in Montenegro, Bosni ..

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia launch direct flights ..

Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia launch direct flights to Warsaw, Vienna

4 hours ago
 UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual me ..

UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual meeting of Arab Association for ..

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorro ..

Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorrow

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan