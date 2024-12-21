2 Dacoits Arrested, 4 Motorcycles Recovered
Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2024 | 08:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Saddar Jaranwala police have arrested two dacoits and recovered four looted motorcycles and other items from them.
A police spokesman said here on Saturday that SHO Saddar Jaranwala Inspector Riazuddin during night patrolling witnessed two suspects riding on a motorcycle without number-plate.
The police with the help of travelers captured both the suspects and recovered illicit weapons, cash and mobile phones from their possession.
The accused were identified as Akram Harl and Imran Rasheed residents of Chak No.73-GB who were wanted to the police in 14 cases of dacoity, robbery, etc.
The police also recovered 4 looted motorcycles and other items from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.
