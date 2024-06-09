Open Menu

2 Dacoits Arrested After Encounter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2024 | 04:40 PM

2 dacoits arrested after encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) The police have claimed to arrest 2 dacoits in an injured condition after an encounter in the area of Chak Jhumra police station.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that the Dolphin Force signaled two suspect motorcycles carrying four people to stop near Paharang Bridge but they accelerated. The Dolphin Force chased them and directed for surrender near Chak No.157-RB Ganna Gojra but they opened fire on them.

The Dolphin Force also returned fire and during the encounter two outlaws received bullet injuries and fell down on the ground while their two accomplices managed to escape.

The police arrested the injured outlaws who were identified as Abbas Mukhtar of Malikpur and Waqar Matloob of Chak No.6-JB.

Accused Abbas was wanted to the police in 15 cases while Waqar was involved in 19 cases of dacoity, robbery, theft, etc. The police recovered two pistols, Rs93,000 in cash and a motorcycle and started an investigation.

