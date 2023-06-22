2 dacoits arrested after police encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The police have claimed to arrest 2 dacoits after an encounter in the area of Balochni police station.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that two armed bandits looted cash from citizens near Balochi during broad day light today and a police team after receiving information rushed to the spot.

The police encircled the outlaws and directed them for surrender but the criminals after taking shelter opened indiscriminate firing on the police team.

The police also returned fire and during this encounter the police succeeded in overpowered the outlaws and arrested them both.

One of the criminals was identified as Mansha Odh who was wanted to the police in dozens of dacoity, robbery, murder and other cases whereas criminal data of his accomplice was being compiled.

The police also recovered looted money, mobile phones, illegal weapons and other times from their possession while further investigation was under progress, the spokesman added.