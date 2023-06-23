2 dacoits arrested after police encounter

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :The police have arrested two dacoits and recovered weapons from them after an encounter in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

A police spokesman said here on Friday that two outlaws looted a man near Chak No. 99-RB and escaped from the scene. Receiving information, SHO Khurarianwaal Aftab Ahmad, along with his team, rushed to the spot and chased the criminals.

The police encircled them on Sheikhupura Road and directed them to surrender, but they opened indiscriminate fire on the police team.

The police also returned the fire and later arrested them. The accused were identified as Mansha and Sajid, residents of Chak No 97-GB, who were wanted to the police in dozens of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police recovered illegal weapons, motorcycle, looted money and other items from them, he added.