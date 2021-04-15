UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 Dacoits Arrested Along With Weapons, 4 Vehicles

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

2 dacoits arrested along with weapons, 4 vehicles

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Thikriwala police Thursday arrest two dacoits along with weapons, four vehicles and other items.

A police spokesman said that the police conducted a raid and succeeded in arresting Muhsan and Iftikhar, who were wanted to the police in a number of robbery and dacoity cases.

The police also recovered two rickshaws and two motorcycles worth Rs 400,000 in addition to illicit weapons from them.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Robbery From

Recent Stories

91,882 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

2 minutes ago

Nakheel launches smartphone app to enhance custome ..

16 minutes ago

ADNOC keen to explore potential of hydrogen market ..

17 minutes ago

Court stays Sharif family’s Jati Umra land trans ..

21 minutes ago

Meeting held to review flood situation in bahawalp ..

12 seconds ago

Chinese scholar urges world to respect Afghans' wi ..

14 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.