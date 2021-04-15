2 dacoits arrested along with weapons, 4 vehicles

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Thikriwala police Thursday arrest two dacoits along with weapons, four vehicles and other items.

A police spokesman said that the police conducted a raid and succeeded in arresting Muhsan and Iftikhar, who were wanted to the police in a number of robbery and dacoity cases.

The police also recovered two rickshaws and two motorcycles worth Rs 400,000 in addition to illicit weapons from them.