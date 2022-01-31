UrduPoint.com

2 Dacoits Arrested, As Many Escape After Police Encounter

Published January 31, 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :The police have claimed to arrest two dacoits while 2 others managed to escape after a police encounter here on Monday.

A police spokesman said that Khurarianwala police signaled four suspects for checking near Makkoana Bypass, who opened fire on the police party.

The police also returned fire and during the exchange of fire, two outlaws received bullet injuries and were arrested by police .However, their two accomplices managed to escape.

The injured accused were identified as 22-year-old Adnan, son of Ahmad of Azafi Abadi Lohkay, and 19-year-old Amir Sohail, son of Khadim Hussain of D-Type Colony.

The accused were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

