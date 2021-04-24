UrduPoint.com
2 Dacoits Arrested, Weapons, Looted Items Recovered

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 10:04 PM

2 dacoits arrested, weapons, looted items recovered

Jhang Bazaar police have arrested two alleged dacoits and recovered illegal weapons and looted items including three motorcycles, one car and cash from them

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Jhang Bazaar police have arrested two alleged dacoits and recovered illegal weapons and looted items including three motorcycles, one car and cash from them.

A police spokesman said on Saturday that SHO Jhang Bazaar Inspector Mian Amir Waheed, along with his team, conducted raids and succeeded in arresting Muhammad Naeem, son of Habib, and Ali Raza, son of Taj Din, residents of Baowala Jhang Road.

Both accused were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases, while their third accomplice was killed in a police encounter in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station some time ago.

