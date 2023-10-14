2 dacoits arrested, weapons, motorcycles recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Sadar Jaranwala police have arrested two dacoits and recovered stolen motorcycles, weapons and other items from them.

A spokesman said on Saturday that the police conducted a raid in Chak No. 23-GB and arrested Farooq and Amman, who were wanted in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police recovered two stolen motorcycles, mobile-phones, illegal weapons and other items from them, he added.