2 Dacoits Arrested, Weapons, Motorcycles Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2023 | 01:00 PM

2 dacoits arrested, weapons, motorcycles recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Sadar Jaranwala police have arrested two dacoits and recovered stolen motorcycles, weapons and other items from them.

A spokesman said on Saturday that the police conducted a raid in Chak No. 23-GB and arrested Farooq and Amman, who were wanted in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police recovered two stolen motorcycles, mobile-phones, illegal weapons and other items from them, he added.

