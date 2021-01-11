2 Dacoits Arrested, Weapons Recovered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 05:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Sitiana police have arrested two alleged dacoits and recovered weapons from them.
A police spokesman said on Monday that SHO Sitiana police conducted a raid near Motorway bridge, Chak No 432-GB, and nabbed two dacoits -- Ikram, Zakir. However, two other dacoits escaped from the scene.
The police recovered weapons and looted items from their possession. Raids were being conducted for the arrest of fleeing dacoits.