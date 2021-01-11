UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 Dacoits Arrested, Weapons Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

2 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Sitiana police have arrested two alleged dacoits and recovered weapons from them.

A police spokesman said on Monday that SHO Sitiana police conducted a raid near Motorway bridge, Chak No 432-GB, and nabbed two dacoits -- Ikram, Zakir. However, two other dacoits escaped from the scene.

The police recovered weapons and looted items from their possession. Raids were being conducted for the arrest of fleeing dacoits.

More Stories From Pakistan

