2 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Sitiana police have arrested two alleged dacoits and recovered weapons from them.

A police spokesman said on Monday that SHO Sitiana police conducted a raid near Motorway bridge, Chak No 432-GB, and nabbed two dacoits -- Ikram, Zakir. However, two other dacoits escaped from the scene.

The police recovered weapons and looted items from their possession. Raids were being conducted for the arrest of fleeing dacoits.